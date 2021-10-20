Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,460 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,460.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,583.33.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

