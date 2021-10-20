Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

