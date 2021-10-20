Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

