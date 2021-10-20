Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 254,582 shares.The stock last traded at $42.47 and had previously closed at $41.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 182.17 and a beta of -0.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,106. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.