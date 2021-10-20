Harmony Price Up 14.1% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $209.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00260752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00191709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00092677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,215,492,543 coins and its circulating supply is 10,680,786,543 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

