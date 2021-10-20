Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

ROUS stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

