Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,555 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.11% of Harvard Bioscience worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $2,868,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

