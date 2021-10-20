Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $112.96 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $112.96 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $179.04 or 0.00271286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 661,896 coins and its circulating supply is 630,932 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.