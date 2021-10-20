Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 2,511 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.52. 22,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

