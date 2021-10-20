Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 8,611 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. 776,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,513,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.