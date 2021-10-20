Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.19. 565,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,918,053. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $309.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.51.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.