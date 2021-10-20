Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Boit C F David bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 109,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

