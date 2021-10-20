Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 3,082 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $469.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

