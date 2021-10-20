Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 8,291 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc grew its position in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $1,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 19.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 11.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.92. 158,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,537. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.