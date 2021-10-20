Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

