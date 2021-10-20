Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $649.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $658.50 and its 200-day moving average is $613.80. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.48 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

