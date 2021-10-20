Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 88,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,585. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

