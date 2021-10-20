Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 606,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 4,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.47. 546,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

