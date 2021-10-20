Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 258,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,650. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

