Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

