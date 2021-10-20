Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.38. The company had a trading volume of 51,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,840. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $126.80 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

