Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $630.83. The stock had a trading volume of 331,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

