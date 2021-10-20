Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $633.39. 36,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day moving average of $574.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

