Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $171,935,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $173,209,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. 671,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,697,428. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

