Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 10,911 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 21.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 27.2% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 887.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.81. 420,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,852,535. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock worth $829,047,848. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.