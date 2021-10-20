Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $16.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,847.76. 31,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,525. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,551.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

