Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,302 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. 133,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,357. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.