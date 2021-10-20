Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $143.98 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00067225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00100829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.20 or 0.99860357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.91 or 0.06122380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00021176 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

