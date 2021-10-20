Hawkins (HWKN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawkins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

