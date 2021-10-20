Hayward (HAYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $2,872,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,077.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

