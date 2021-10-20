Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $22.32. Hayward shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $540,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,077 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hayward by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hayward by 1,545.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 259,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hayward by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

