HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.22 and last traded at $131.22. Approximately 1,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
