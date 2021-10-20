HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $233,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after buying an additional 207,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,230 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.