H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.75

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 1577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $10,164,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,826 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 518.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 204,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 184,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

