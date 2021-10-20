Head to Head Analysis: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.3% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources -18.98% 15.69% 6.65% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Matador Resources pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $862.13 million 5.83 -$593.21 million $0.56 76.75 The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.34 $788.56 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Matador Resources and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 9 0 2.90 The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $38.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Summary

Matador Resources beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.