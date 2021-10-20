Head to Head Analysis: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,162.20% -66.97% -44.44% Bioventus N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neovasc and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neovasc presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Bioventus has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.61%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Bioventus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Bioventus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.96 million 26.21 -$28.69 million ($1.71) -0.44 Bioventus $321.16 million 2.55 $16.41 million $7.56 1.90

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioventus beats Neovasc on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

