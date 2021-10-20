Head-To-Head Analysis: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.01 $80.41 million $2.83 19.51

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 39.99% 9.94% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

