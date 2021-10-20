Head to Head Review: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Roadhouse and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 10 8 1 2.53 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 3 7 1 2.67

Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus price target of $105.37, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 42.79%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.35% 19.16% 8.04% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -3.73% -18.06% -1.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.40 billion 2.58 $31.25 million $0.45 196.76 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 3.96 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -7.61

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

