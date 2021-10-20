Head to Head Survey: Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Suruga Bank and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 21.53% 8.14% 0.62% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Suruga Bank and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Metro Bank 2 3 0 0 1.60

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suruga Bank and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $941.33 million 0.78 $201.47 million N/A N/A Metro Bank $782.30 million 0.18 -$387.38 million ($1.95) -0.81

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Metro Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suruga Bank beats Metro Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

