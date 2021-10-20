Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HWX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 336,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$956.81 million and a PE ratio of 118.25.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

