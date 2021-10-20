Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 210,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,598,855 shares.The stock last traded at $130.19 and had previously closed at $128.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 170.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

