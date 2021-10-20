Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 56,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.43.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

