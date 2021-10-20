Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

