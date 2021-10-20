Hedget Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00005288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $283,203.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00190351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00092595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

