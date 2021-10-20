HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $262.86 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $262.86 million and $70,395.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003235 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00028595 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020600 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

