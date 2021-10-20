HedgeTrade Trading Up 1.7% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $269.53 million and $25,235.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003267 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00027373 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00024515 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003369 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

