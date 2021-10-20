HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,190. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.