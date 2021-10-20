HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.14

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $14.88. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 794,002 shares.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement AG will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

