Helix Hits One Day Volume of $118.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Helix has a market capitalization of $190,283.31 and approximately $118.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00028075 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000993 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

