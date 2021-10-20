Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.36 or 0.00312626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

